Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Trimmed by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. 1,537,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,709. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.34 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

