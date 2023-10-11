Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lifted by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.30. 1,346,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

