Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $80.41.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).
