Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.