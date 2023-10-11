Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $52,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,153. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1788 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

