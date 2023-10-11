Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after purchasing an additional 207,857 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.51 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

