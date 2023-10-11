Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,901,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.90. The company had a trading volume of 992,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,085. The company has a market capitalization of $319.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

