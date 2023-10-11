Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.04. 345,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,801. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

