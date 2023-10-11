Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Holdings Increased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 54.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 1,384.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 72,104 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 3.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 24.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 173,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCYT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 99,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,596. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

