VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 313 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

VERITY Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after buying an additional 7,512,406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after buying an additional 1,821,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,046,000 after purchasing an additional 735,316 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,799,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,740,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,807,345. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

