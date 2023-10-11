Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 609,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

