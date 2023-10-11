Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. 3,856,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,751,803. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

