Vertcoin Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $13,181.48 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,228.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00228924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.01 or 0.00785813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00558426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00054768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00121387 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,821,872 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

