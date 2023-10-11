Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.01

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 65874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised Wal-Mart de México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 4.7 %

About Wal-Mart de México

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

