Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Gap Up to $22.38

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $23.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 3,823,862 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

