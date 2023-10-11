Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 401 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 371.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 196.7% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 95,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 63,479 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $203,000. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 30,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $750,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

