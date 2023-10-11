Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.46.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.