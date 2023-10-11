Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bank OZK acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,143.81.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,832.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,886.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,947.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

