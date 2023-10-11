Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $24,830,466. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $467.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.09. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James cut HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.