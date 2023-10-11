Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $41,000 Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

NYSE:GATX opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.99. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $87.98 and a 52 week high of $133.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.02 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

