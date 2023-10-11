Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

CMCSA opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

