Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.14 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

