Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Workday by 83.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $220.92 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

