Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 157,443 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

