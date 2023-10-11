Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 497 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8 %

AEP stock opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

