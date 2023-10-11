Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $490.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,655,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.