Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $918.13 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $714.79 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $931.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $923.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

