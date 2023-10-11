Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 132,462.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 426.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 54.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,163 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

