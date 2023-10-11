Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
