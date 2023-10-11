WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 330,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 616% from the previous session’s volume of 46,186 shares.The stock last traded at $42.63 and had previously closed at $42.19.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 759.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

