WOW-token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $232.09 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $232.09 million and approximately $2.40 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003462 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006200 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02321256 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.