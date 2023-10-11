WPP plc (LON:WPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WPP stock opened at GBX 745.60 ($9.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,522.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 703.20 ($8.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 758.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 840.44.

In other news, insider Simon Dingemans purchased 4,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £32,800 ($40,146.88). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 890 ($10.89) to GBX 870 ($10.65) in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($9.79) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.42) to GBX 1,245 ($15.24) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.30) to GBX 1,150 ($14.08) in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,064.63 ($13.03).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

