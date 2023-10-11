WPP plc (LON:WPP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
WPP Stock Up 0.2 %
WPP stock opened at GBX 745.60 ($9.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,522.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 703.20 ($8.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 758.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 840.44.
Insider Activity at WPP
In other news, insider Simon Dingemans purchased 4,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £32,800 ($40,146.88). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPP
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Modelo Sale Success Propels Constellation Brands In The Market
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Apple Priced to Perfection, Based on Its Current P/E?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.