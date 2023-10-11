Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,831 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 608.2% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

