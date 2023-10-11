Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of XIN opened at $2.86 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
