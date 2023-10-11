Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Holdings Reduced by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,542 shares during the period. Zai Lab accounts for 4.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 1.37% of Zai Lab worth $37,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,051. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $68.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 156.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

