Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Position Lowered by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,542 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab makes up about 4.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.37% of Zai Lab worth $37,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zai Lab by 138.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 138,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 156.07%. The business had revenue of $68.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Zai Lab

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.