Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

ZTS opened at $175.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

