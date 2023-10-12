100,485 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 277,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 375.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

