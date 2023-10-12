10,076 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after buying an additional 4,882,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 249.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after buying an additional 3,463,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.70. 254,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,970. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

