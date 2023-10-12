11,320 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the second quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth $27,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

