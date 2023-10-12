14,976 Shares in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryerson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ryerson by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ryerson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RYI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $147,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Stock Down 0.5 %

RYI opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.82. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

