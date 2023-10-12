2,200 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.64. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,146. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

