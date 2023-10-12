22,153 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Acquired by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.62.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $181.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

