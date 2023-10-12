2,349 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Bought by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP Materials stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.65. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.