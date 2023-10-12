245,009 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 245,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.31% of Golar LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Featured Stories

