339,231 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Purchased by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 339,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.19% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,344,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,526 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after buying an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $101,436.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,981,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,330,966.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $101,436.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,981,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,330,966.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,658 shares of company stock worth $4,598,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.