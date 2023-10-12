3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 616,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45. 3M has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

