4,472 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 473,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after buying an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 281,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 107,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 313,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.57. 543,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,159. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

