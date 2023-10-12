6,332 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $38,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,665,972 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $188.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.07, a PEG ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $188.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

