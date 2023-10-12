6,649 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.25. 172,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

