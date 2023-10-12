7,353 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 25,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,444,000 after buying an additional 2,389,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after purchasing an additional 745,974 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

